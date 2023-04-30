Hawthorn Man Charged with Theft as Side-by-Side Payment Goes Side-by-Sideways

HAWTHORN, Pa. (EYT) — A Hawthorn man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly failed to return money that he received as a payment for a side-by-side vehicle that he never delivered.

Court Records show that on Friday, April 28, Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department filed a criminal charge against 39-year-old Robert E. Kinzey III, of Hawthorn, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office.

The charge stems from the defendant – Robert Kinzey – who allegedly made a false impression to let the victim make a payment of $1,000.00 on a side-by-side only to keep the money and fail to provide the side-by-side.

According to the criminal complaint, on March 10, 2023, a Southern Clarion County police officer met with a known victim about the theft of money.

According to the victim, he had made an agreement by text with Robert Kinzey to make payments on a side-by-side vehicle. He alleged the first payment made was $1,000.00, and according to bank records, it was made on January 20, 2023, the complaint states.

The victim also told the officer that his brother was with him when he got the money and dropped the money off at Kinzey’s residence on Maple Street in Hawthorn Borough, Clarion County. The victim went on to state that Kinzey was not home, and Kinzey had told him to give the money to his girlfriend, which he did, the complaint states.

On March 11, 2023, the officer interviewed the victim’s brother at the station, and he confirmed being with his brother when he got the money from the bank, and he was along when the money was dropped off at the house in Hawthorn, according to the complaint.

On March 11, 2023, around 5:47 p.m., the officer stopped at the Kinzey residence in Hawthorn Borough. Kinzey answered the door, and he was questioned about the money he had taken from the victim for the payment of the side-by-side. Kinzey reportedly admitted that he had told the victim he would return the money. He was told he had a week or the victim wanted to press charges, the complaint states.

After about two weeks had passed, the officer reached out to the victim to see if the money had been returned. The victim stated he had not heard from him or received the money, the complaint notes.

On April 5, 2023, the officer stopped at the Kinzey residence and interviewed him again. The interview was recorded by body cam as he was questioned about the money. Kinzey admitted getting the money from his girlfriend and that she had used some of the money. Later in the interview, he admitted telling her she could use some of the money and that he was responsible for the return of the money, according to the complaint.

According to court records, Kinzey’s arraignment is scheduled to take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, on the following charge in front of Judge Miller:

Theft by Deception – False Impression, Misdemeanor 1

