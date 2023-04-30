All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Dan Davis
Dan Davis served our country in the United States Army Reserves.
Name: Dan D. Davis
Born: March 7, 1950
Died: October 9, 2022
Hometown: Rimersburg, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army Reserves
Dan graduated from Union High School in Rimersburg in 1968.
He served in the United States Army Reserves.
Click here to view a full obituary.
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”.
They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.