Fryburg Mayfest: Bruce Wilson Memorial Car Cruise Set for May 27
FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Bruce Wilson Memorial Car Cruise 2023 is scheduled for Saturday, May 27, during the Fryburg Mayfest event.
(Photos by Melanie Ward, Bruce Wilson’s daughter.)
The car show will be held in the parking lot of St. Michael’s School and Church located at 18766 State Route 208 Fryburg PA 16326.
It is open to the public with a $3.00 entry fee.
Registration is from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
There is no age requirement for entries. In addition, there are neither style limits nor requirements to enter the car show. Vehicles from Model T’s to present-day models will be accepted.
The show runs until 1:00 p.m. Participants can enter their vehicle in the parade at 3:00 p.m. following the show.
2022 People’s Choice Best of Show – Scott Huffman, 1988 Jeep Comanche
About the Car Cruise
This car cruise is held in memory of Bruce Wilson, a native of Venus, Pa., who was an avid muscle car and 4×4 truck enthusiast. Bruce passed away after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 60 on October 16, 2013.
Bruce grew up on Wilson Road, in Venus, and was a trucker by trade. He and his family owned and operated Wilson Trucking before he became self-employed with his own truck. He was widely known for his CB handle of “BANDIT” to the trucking community. Being a diehard Mopar guy, he loved working on his cars and drag racing. He especially loved competing in the Chrysler Classic. This was a “Mopar Only” drag racing point series.
Bruce loved cars but got into trucks and built many trucks for himself, as well as others.
The “Mopar Maniac” was a monster truck that he owned and performed in many events. He spent many years as a successful mud racer in many custom-built mud racers. He mud-raced all over Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, and New York. He also operated a “mud bog”/obstacle course on his farm called Venus Raceway. It was a draw for everyone in the community.
After he fulfilled his dreams of mud-racing, he started to modify his 1965 Dodge Coronet, and prior to his passing, he built a custom 1941 Plymouth Coupe “Rat Rod” which features the only true “Pistol Grip Shifter” which amazes many when they see it.
Cameron and Melanie Ward told exploreClarion.com, “We want to thank everyone for their support and attendance in past years. We truly appreciate it!
“We hope to see you this year!”
Archived photos from Fryburg Mayfest 2022 Bruce Wilson Memorial Car Cruise submitted by Melanie Ward:
