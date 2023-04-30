 

Thomas E. James

Sunday, April 30, 2023 @ 01:04 PM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Thomas E. James, 70, of Oil City , PA, passed away Wednesday April 26, 2023 at his home after a period of declining health.

Born Jan. 4, 1953 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of Gertrude L. Staab James and the late John W. James.

Tom always enjoyed fishing.

He is survived by his mother of Oil City.

His son, Neil, and his siblings: John W. James & his wife Betty of Franklin, Larry P. James & his wife Cathy of Oil City, Ella Mae Potter and her husband Lucian of Indianapolis, IN, Kenneth L. James and his wife Mary Ann of Atlanta, GA, and James R. James & his wife Julia of Pittsburgh.

As well as many nieces and nephews.

Services will be private.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


