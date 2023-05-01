The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Showers. High near 46. Southwest wind 15 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight – Rain showers before 2am, then snow showers, possibly mixed with rain. Low around 34. Southwest wind 15 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday – Rain and snow showers, becoming all rain after 11am. High near 43. West wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday Night – Showers. Low around 36. West wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Showers. High near 47. Northwest wind 14 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – A chance of showers after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 66.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 71.

