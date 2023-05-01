 

Area Teen Seriously Injured After Side-By-Side Strikes Embankment, Rolls Over

Monday, May 1, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

life-flightBUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen was seriously injured after her side-by-side struck an embankment and rolled over on Saturday afternoon.

According to Butler-based State Police, this crash happened around 1:24 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, on Old State Road, in Concord Township, Butler County.

Police say a 2015 Polaris Ranger Crew operated by a 16-year-old female, of Harrisville, was negotiating a left turn and entered the turn too fast.

The side-by-side drove off the right side of the roadway as a result and struck an embankment. It then drove up the embankment and ultimately rolled onto the driver’s side.

The juvenile operator suffered suspected serious injuries as a result of the crash. She was airlifted by Life Flight to the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

A 17-year-old male passenger of Karns City was not injured.

Neither occupant was using a seat belt.

According to police, this crash is pending further investigation.


