Area Woman Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 157

Monday, May 1, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

ambulance-new (1)PINEGROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was injured in a rollover crash on Route 157 in Pinegrove Township.

According to a report released by PSP Franklin on Friday, April 28, this crash occurred at 1:02 p.m. on Monday, April 24, on State Highway 157, in Pinegrove Township, Venango County.

Police say 25-year-old Abigail R. Haggerty, of Franklin, lost control of a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu on the wet and icy road while negotiating a right curve in the roadway.

The vehicle slid off the southern part of the road before striking a ditch and rolling over. It came to final rest on its wheels on that south side of th roadway.

Haggerty reported suspected minor injuries and was taken to UPMC Northwest by Community Ambulance Service.

She was using a seat belt.

According to police, Haggety was issued a traffic warning.


