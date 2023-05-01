Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Kelly
Monday, May 1, 2023 @ 12:05 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union: Meet Kelly!
Kelly is a young female Beagle mix.
Her vaccinations are up-to-date.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Kelly was brought to the rescue center due to neglect.
For more information on her, please email Tri-County Animal Rescue Center at [email protected] or call 814-918-2032.
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union.
Visit Top Tier Federal Credit Union at http://www.toptierfcu.org/ for more information.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.