Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Carrot Layer Cake

The pecan filling will dazzle you!

Ingredients

1 cup sugar

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour



1/4 teaspoon salt1 cup heavy whipping cream1/2 cup butter1 cup chopped pecans1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Cake:

1-1/4 cups canola oil

2 cups sugar

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

4 large eggs, room temperature

4 cups finely shredded carrots

1 cup raisins

1 cup chopped pecans

Frosting:

3/4 cup butter, softened

6 ounces of cream cheese, softened

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 cups confectioners’ sugar

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large heavy saucepan, combine sugar, flour, and salt. Stir in cream; add butter. Cook and stir over medium heat until butter is melted; bring to a boil. Reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in nuts and vanilla. Cool.

-In a large bowl, beat oil and sugar until well blended. In another bowl, whisk flour, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda, and salt; add to creamed mixture alternately with eggs, beating well after each addition. Stir in carrots, raisins, and nuts.

-Pour into 3 greased and floured 9-in. round baking pans. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 35-40 minutes. Cool in pans for 10 minutes before removing to wire racks to cool completely.

-For frosting, in a small bowl, beat butter, cream cheese, and vanilla until fluffy. Gradually beat in sugar until smooth. Spread filling between layers. Frost the side and top of the cake. Store in the refrigerator. Remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before serving.

