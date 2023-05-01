Clarion Woman Charged with Theft for Unauthorized ATM Withdrawals

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — A Clarion woman is accused of making unauthorized ATM withdrawals using a victim’s debit cards.

According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 45-year-old Rachel Lorraine Blount, of Clarion, on March 24, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.

Blount was arraigned in front of Judge Quinn on April 12 at 2:17 p.m. on the following charges in front of Judge Quinn:

Access Device is Counterfeit, Altered, Incomplete, Felony 3

Criminal Use of Communication Facility, Felony 3

Theft by Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1

She was lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $2,500.00 monetary bail on April 12.

During her preliminary hearing on April 25, the above offenses were transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

She is currently free after her bail was changed to $2,500.00 unsecured during the preliminary hearing.

Details of the case:

According to the criminal complaint, on November 9, 2022, around 8:45 a.m., a detective of the Clarion Borough Police Department received a call from a known victim to report money missing from her bank card. The detective advised the known victim to obtain her bank records so that he could conduct an investigation.

On November 30, 2022, at 6:24 p.m., the known victim called again attempting to explain several thefts that had occurred on her debit/visa cards, according to the complaint.

An officer suggested that the known victim contact the cards’ customer service numbers on the back of them and have them assist her in changing the pin and phone numbers so the cards are secured with only the known victim’s access, the complaint states.

The officer also asked her to get a print-out of the cards’ activity to see when and where the thefts occurred, according to the complaint.

On January 26, 2023, at approximately 10:10 a.m., the known victim dropped off a copy of her bank records and marked in blue highlight the transactions which she did not make, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, on February 13, 2023, around 8:46 a.m., the detective reviewed the bank records provided by the known victim.

The charges that the known victim advised were not hers are as follows:

9/30/2022 – Comcast Three Rivers $301.83

10/13/2022 – ATM withdrawal (Main Street, Clarion) $242.50 / $2.50 fee – $245

10/13/2022 – ATM w11hdrawal (Main Street, Clarion) $282.50 / $2.50 fee – $285

10/14/2022 – ATM withdrawal (22386 RTE 68) $203.00 / $2.50 fee · $205.50

10/14/2022 – ATM withdrawal (22386 RTE 68) $83.00 / $2.50 fee – $85.50

10/17 /2022 – ATM withdrawal (63 Perkins Road) $202 50 / $2.50 fee – $205

10/17/2022 – ATM withdrawal (63 Perkins Road) $62.50 / $2.50 fee – $65

10/17/2022 – Comcast Three Rivers $412.61

10/19/2022 – ATM withdrawal (63 Perkins Road) $62.50 / $2.50 fee – $65

10/31 /2022 – ATM withdrawal (Main Street, Clarion) – $62.50 / $2.50 fee – $65

11/1/2022 – Comcast Three Rivers – $199.77

11/1/2022 – ATM Withdrawal (Main Street, Clarion) – $552.50 / $2.50 fee – $555

11/14/2022 – ATM withdrawal (63 Perkins Road) – $62.50 / $2.50 fee – $65

A total loss of $2,755.21 was reported.

The detective requested a search warrant for the ATM footage for the aforementioned dates and transactions to further this investigation, the complaint notes.

The warrant was approved on February 13, 2023, and emailed to the fraud investigation department at the known bank, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, on February 16, 2023, the known victim brought additional records in and advised that these charges on another bank account debit card were not hers.

The charges are as follows:

10/02/2022 – ATM withdrawal (Main Street, Clarion) $502.50

10/02/2022 – ATM withdrawal (Main Street, Clarion) $62 50 / $0.85 fee – $63.35

10/02/2022 – ATM withdrawal (Main Street, Clarion) $302.50 / $0.85 fee – $303.35

10/02/2022 – ATM withdrawal (Walmart / Clarion) $63.00 / $0.85 fee – $63.85

10/04/2022 – ATM withdrawal (CVS / Clarion) $100.00 / $0.85 fee – $100.85

10/05/2022 – McDonald’s Clarion Purchase $21.70

An additional loss of $1,055.60 was noted.

On February 23, 2023, the detective received the video footage from a known bank for the first search warrant, the complaint states.

The detective reviewed the video footage which showed Rachel Blount making the withdrawal on November 1, 2022. The detective called the known victim and asked if Blount had permission for this transaction. The known victim advised that she did not give Blount permission, according to the complaint.

The total amount taken by Blount was $555.00, the complaint states.

On February 28, 2023, at approximately 10:45 a.m., the detective applied for and was granted an additional search warrant for the ATM footage from a known bank in Clarion and emailed the warrant to the fraud investigation department, according to the complaint.

On March 23, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., the detective received the additional ATM Footage requested from the subject bank. He reviewed the footage and observed that the known victim’s debit card was only used by Blount on this date at the subject bank in Clarion, the complaint indicates.

The total of these transactions was $869.20, the complaint states.

As a result of the investigation, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against Blount on March 24, 2023.





