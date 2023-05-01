 

East Brady Holds Great American Cleanup

Monday, May 1, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

Screenshot 2023-05-01 073706 (1)EAST BRADY, Pa. (EYT) – Seven local volunteers and seven workers from Clarion County Probation came out for the Great American Cleanup of East Brady on Saturday, April 29.

(Pictured above: Volunteers Bill Rode and Rick Sutton.)

Despite the damp and chilly weather, about 20 bags of trash were picked up along Route 68, on residential streets, in parks, and in town. In conjunction with this work, volunteers cleared the Riverfront Park of downed branches, swept the pavilion and picnic areas, and cleared the switchback to the river.

Split rail fencing was repaired, sections replaced, and overhanging foliage trimmed along the first half mile of the Armstrong Trail.

Screenshot 2023-05-01 074315 a
(Pictured above: Volunteer Joanne LePere)

Thanks go out to community partners, Farmer’s National Bank for using their parking lot, Old Bank Deli for donating coffee and donuts, and PennDOT for providing trash bags, gloves, and vests.

The yearly event was sponsored by the East Brady Area Development Corporation (EBADC).


