 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

James A. “Rabbit” Bish

Monday, May 1, 2023 @ 07:05 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-qy7nLzjyfMk4gdfFJames A. “Rabbit” Bish, age 83 of New Bethlehem, passed away Saturday evening, April 29, 2023 at his home following an illness.

Born July 3, 1939 in Oak Ridge, Armstrong County, he was a son of the late Edward T. Bish and Ruth Yeany Bish.

He was a graduate of Summerville High School and a veteran of the United States Army.

Jim married the former Charlene E. Painter on April 15, 1967 and she survives.

He held numerous jobs throughout his life and retired from Crawford Furniture.

Jim was a lifetime member of the New Bethlehem Fire Company, belonging for 63 years.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and his 25 years of umpiring Little League.

Survivors include his wife, Charlene; four sons: Rodney Bish, Wade (Ashley) Bish, Shane (Nichole) Bish and Chad (Peg) Bish, all of New Bethlehem; five grandchildren: Jordan, Makayla, Makenna, Dakota and Arissa, and three great grandchildren: Clementine, Dean and J’amir

Jim is also survived by a sister, Nancy Swineford of Virginia.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Bish and sister, Evelynn.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

Fireman’s Last Call will take place at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023 in the funeral home chapel with Reverend Jimmy Swogger officiating.

Military honors will be accorded at the graveside in the New Bethlehem Cemetery immediately following the funeral service.

Online condolences may be sent to Jim’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.