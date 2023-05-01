James A. “Rabbit” Bish, age 83 of New Bethlehem, passed away Saturday evening, April 29, 2023 at his home following an illness.

Born July 3, 1939 in Oak Ridge, Armstrong County, he was a son of the late Edward T. Bish and Ruth Yeany Bish.

He was a graduate of Summerville High School and a veteran of the United States Army.

Jim married the former Charlene E. Painter on April 15, 1967 and she survives.

He held numerous jobs throughout his life and retired from Crawford Furniture.

Jim was a lifetime member of the New Bethlehem Fire Company, belonging for 63 years.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and his 25 years of umpiring Little League.

Survivors include his wife, Charlene; four sons: Rodney Bish, Wade (Ashley) Bish, Shane (Nichole) Bish and Chad (Peg) Bish, all of New Bethlehem; five grandchildren: Jordan, Makayla, Makenna, Dakota and Arissa, and three great grandchildren: Clementine, Dean and J’amir

Jim is also survived by a sister, Nancy Swineford of Virginia.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Bish and sister, Evelynn.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

Fireman’s Last Call will take place at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023 in the funeral home chapel with Reverend Jimmy Swogger officiating.

Military honors will be accorded at the graveside in the New Bethlehem Cemetery immediately following the funeral service.

Online condolences may be sent to Jim’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

