Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Local Student Selected for Pa. Governor’s School for the Sciences

Monday, May 1, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-rFz8PVU6EJ1tE (1)PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Grace Barlett, a junior at Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School, was one of 72 students selected for The Pennsylvania Governor’s School for the Sciences (PGSS) from an exceptional applicant pool of 403 students from across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Governor’s School for the Sciences (PGSS) is a summer enrichment program in mathematics, computer science, physics, chemistry, and biology for rising high school seniors throughout the state of Pennsylvania.

PGSS is hosted at Carnegie-Mellon University in Pittsburgh for five weeks every summer. It features a cutting-edge curriculum and hands-on laboratory research that makes use of the sophisticated technology and facilities of Carnegie-Mellon.

It gives high schoolers exposure to college-level academics and an inspiration to pursue further studies and careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields.


