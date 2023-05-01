BHS Clarion Cardiac Rehab Space Named in Honor of Ernie and Peggy Aharrah

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A naming event in honor of Ernest C. and Margaret A. Aharrah that was held last week by the Clarion Hospital Foundation recognized the support and community involvement of the couple.

(Pictured above: Steve and Peggy Aharrah, nephew and niece of Ernie and “Peggy” Aharrah attended the naming ceremony. Ernie and Peggy were honored for their support of Clarion Hospital Foundation in a Lives of Legacy event.)

A cardiac rehab space in the BHS Health and Wellness Center at 330 North Point Drive was named after the Aharrahs and is part of a continuing Lives of Legacy program.





BH cardiac rehabilitation is a comprehensive, medically supervised program aimed at improving cardiovascular health for those recovering from a variety of cardiac events. Advanced specialized care is available for the Clarion community.

“These were patients that formally had to go elsewhere to receive cardiac rehab, but since this building opened, it’s being very well utilized by our community,” said Bridget Thornton, Development/Community Health Coordinator.



Susant Montag (pictured above), a full-time nurse practitioner at the cardiology office of the Wellness Center, said that cardiovascular disease is one of the leading causes of death in the world.

“It’s the top leading cause of death in the United States,” said Montag. “We have a program in which we can optimize how people with heart disease will be able to deal with the stressors that are physically and psychologically connected with cardiovascular disease.

“It’s known that the death rate after a heart attack can be decreased by 35 percent of people who have cardiac rehab after having their heart attacks. It provides exercise, knowing what we can do to make ourselves healthy. We know that people have a repeat heart attack by 15 to 20 percent if they don’t participate in cardiac rehab. So that’s a big deal for us.”

Some of the things addressed in the program include stress management, weight management, nutritional counseling, blood pressure management, cholesterol, and diabetes management, helping people find ways to stop smoking, and increasing their physical activity by optimizing them on the exercise equipment available at the Center.

“Ernie and Peggy were great examples of lifestyle medicine and wellness,” said Thornton. “They attended their doctor’s visits when they needed to and they participated in physical activity. They ate well and they grew a large garden. They cooked a lot of their food out of the garden. So they really did exemplify lifestyle medicine and healthy living.”

Remembering Ernie and Peggy

Dr. Joe Grunenwald (pictured above), former president of Clarion University and member of the BHS Board of Directors and Clarion Hospital Foundation, knew Ernie well as a professor of biology and Ernie and Peggy as community leaders.

Dr. Grunenwald stated that he met Ernie about 45 years ago, and emphasized that Ernie believed all the way through his life that you got better every day.

“He had his undergraduate degree at Clarion interrupted serving in the Marines and finished his upon his return. He went to Penn State for his master’s and PITT for his Ph.D. Peggy also had a degree in elementary education,” Grunenwald said.

“Ernie was a special person. You hear often hear cliches, but I never met a person that you didn’t like or all this sort of stuff. Ernie made you feel like you were the only person in the room,” Grunenwald added.

“He would talk to you. He would always find a way to have a story that he could tell you. Ernie was tremendous. But, Ernie and Peggy’s services extended beyond just teaching at the university or the school district.

“A significant part of Ernie was his early work with the Clarion Hospital…”

Grunenwald concluded:

“Let’s leave here tonight doing honor and doing it by way of living lives of legacy ourselves. Not just because we can write a check, not just because we can name something, but because it matters because this community needs leadership as Ernie and Peggy showed us how legacy is also our role. So Ernie and Peggy, God rest your soul and thank you for your generosity, and we’ll work hard.”

