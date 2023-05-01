REVVING UP: High Voltage Wrestling Club Flourishes in First Year With New Name, New Place to Call Home

ST. PETERSBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) — The wrestling club was in disarray and was in danger of simply disappearing.

Until a few parents stepped in to save it and give a home to two dozen youth wrestlers between the ages of four and 12.

(Pictured above, some of the members and coaches of the High Voltage Wrestling Club in St. Petersburg/submitted photo)

Heather Bucholz spearheaded the rebranding and revamping of the former Knox Panthers wrestling club into what is now called the High Voltage Wrestling Club.

“My son started there last year and it was kind of disheveled and just needed revamped,” said Bucholz, who is the vice president of the organization. “We redid the paperwork for nonprofit status, renamed it, and kind of just revamped it. It was just kind of a group of us parents because we felt like if we didn’t, it wasn’t going to be around for the kids in our area.”

The first year of High Voltage was a rousing success, both on the mat and off of it.

The coaches were volunteers, including Bucholz’s husband, Michael.

“Nobody asked for a dime,” Bucholz said. “That was fantastic.”

The St. Petersburg borough let the club renovate and use a room upstairs in the old elementary school.

“They didn’t charge us rent all season,” Bucholz said. “They took a chance on us because everywhere else I was going was telling me no no no. They were the only ones to say yes. We make it work.”

The club was also determined to make sure any kid who wanted to join could, no matter their financial situation.

The cost was just $40 for the entire season, which ran from October to March.

“We felt like we needed to get kids interested,” Bucholz said. “We didn’t want to leave anyone behind. If a kid can’t pay, we will figure something out. We’ll find a way. I didn’t want anyone to say that they couldn’t do it just because they can’t afford it.”

Initially, 30 children signed up and about 23 remained.

“We had probably 12 who consistently did tournaments, which is actually pretty amazing,” Bucholz said. “We don’t pay for those. Those are all the parents footing the bill. Tournaments can be anywhere from $20 to $45 and there is some pretty good travel involved to some of them. It was amazing they did that.”

The biggest expense the club had was replacing the wrestling singlets with ones with the new name.

To help pay for that, the organization ran a series of fundraisers. But because it was the first year of its nonprofit status, they were limited in what kind of money-raising events they could hold.

“You have to be an actual nonprofit for a full year before you can apply for games of chance,” Bucholz said. “So we were really only able to do panhandling. Kids actually did a fantastic job. In July they set up outside of IGA in Emlenton and those kids made $900 in the weekend just by handing out popcorn and drinks. We did donation letters and probably made $2,000 from that. We did CPR training. My mom is a CPR instructor and she donated her time and did a CPR class in the church in Parker and we made something like $500 from that. Just random things.”

Surviving the first year was the main goal.

Now that the High Voltage Wrestling Club has and is already flourishing, the goals have become larger.

Eventually, they hope to bring high school varsity wrestling to A-C Valley.

As of now, many of the wrestlers in the club have nowhere to continue after the age of 12.

Getting a varsity sport started at a high school isn’t easy. It takes time and, of course, money.

Bucholz said she and others in the club are determined to see it through to the end.

“We’re thinking by the time that our eight- and nine-year-olds or even our seven-year-olds are ready. Hopefully, we will have a team at A-C Valley by then,” Bucholz said. “We’re just learning as we go.”

