Routine Traffic Stop Results in Laundry List of Charges Against Area Man

TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing various charges following a traffic stop in Tionesta Township last month.

According to a release issued on Saturday, April 29, PSP Marienville was conducting a “routine traffic enforcement” near State Route 36 and Sage Road in Tionesta Township, Forest County, when a violation was observed on a 2008 Ford around 1:53 p.m. on Friday, April 7.

Police say a traffic stop was conducted, and the operator was determined to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The operator—a known 28-year-old Kittanning man—was also reportedly driving under the influence and operating a vehicle without his required ignition interlock, police said.

The following charges against the suspect are pending:

– Driving Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Possession of Marijuana, Misdemeanor

– Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

– Operation of Vehicle not Equipped with Ignition Interlock, Misdemeanor

– Careless Driving, Summary

– Inspection Required, Summary

– Financial Responsibility Required, Summary

– Seat Belt, Summary

– Fail to Carry Registration Card, Summary

No further information was released.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The name of the suspect will be released upon the completion of court document filings. An updated article will be posted at this time.

