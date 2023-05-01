Shawn Eric Vincent, 60, of Leeper, passed away peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Shawn was resting at home, surrounded by his family, and under the compassionate care of Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, for which the family is very grateful.

Shawn was born on October 20, 1962 in Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania third son to the late Edward and Sophie Vincent of Butler.

Shawn enjoyed hunting, historical trips (Gettysburg was his favorite) and spending time with his family and friends.

He was an active member of Good Shepherd UMC of Tionesta.

Shawn was employed by ECI Software Solutions, as a support specialist.

Shawn’s loving wife Chris, whom he married in 1985, is left behind to cherish the 38 blessed years they had together along with their two sons Dean Vincent (wife Laura) of East Butler, Alex Vincent (wife Kari) of Clarion, and their niece Candice of Slippery Rock who holds a special place in their hearts.

Shawn and Chris’s grandchildren are Peyton, Addy, Owen, Annie and Arya.

They are also very close with several nieces and nephews.

Shawn is survived by his brothers, Mark Vincent (wife Vickie) now of Florida and Greg Vincent (wife Kate) now of Tennessee.

A Celebration of Life for Shawn and his family will be held at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church; 9870 Route 36, Tionesta PA 16353 at 11:00am on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, officiated by Pastor Rick Helsel; the family will be welcoming visitors at 10:30am.

In Lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be given in Shawn’s memory to Good Shepherd UMC, PO Box 198 Leeper, PA 16233 or to Clarion Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Road Clarion, PA 16214.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper, PA.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.