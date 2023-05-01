 

Vehicle Traveling at ‘Unsafe Speed’ on Route 666 Loses Control, Rolls Over

Monday, May 1, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

psp carHOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a rollover crash in Howe Township.

According to a report released on Saturday, April 29, this crash took place at 3:04 p.m. on Monday, April 24, on State Route 666, in Howe Township, Forest County.

Police say a 2016 Honda Pilot driven by 26-year-old Kali M. Herzog, of Ridgway, was traveling at an unsafe speed for conditions during a rainstorm.

Herzog subsequently lost control of the vehicle and left the western side of the roadway.

The vehicle then struck a tree and overturned onto its roof.

Herzog was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Snyder’s Auto Body.

Warren County EMS also assisted on scene.


