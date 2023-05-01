Vehicle Traveling at ‘Unsafe Speed’ on Route 666 Loses Control, Rolls Over

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a rollover crash in Howe Township.

According to a report released on Saturday, April 29, this crash took place at 3:04 p.m. on Monday, April 24, on State Route 666, in Howe Township, Forest County.

Police say a 2016 Honda Pilot driven by 26-year-old Kali M. Herzog, of Ridgway, was traveling at an unsafe speed for conditions during a rainstorm.

Herzog subsequently lost control of the vehicle and left the western side of the roadway.

The vehicle then struck a tree and overturned onto its roof.

Herzog was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Snyder’s Auto Body.

Warren County EMS also assisted on scene.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.