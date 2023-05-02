Arthur “Art” P. Clow, 90, of Marienville, died Saturday evening, April 29, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

Born on December 19, 1932 in Orange, NJ, he was the son of the late Arthur P. Clow, Sr. and Marjorie Holmes Clow.

Mr. Clow was a high school graduate and proudly served his country in the US Army.

On September 2, 1961 in Carthage, NY, he married the former Janet Oliver. She preceded him in death on February 6, 2019.

Until his retirement in 1995 he was employed with the Forest Service Division of the Department of Agriculture at the Marienville Ranger Station, starting there in 1962.

He was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Marienville, Marienville V.F.C., Lions Club and Vets Club.

His pastimes included reading, fishing, mowing grass and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

His survivors include his sons, William (Carisa) Clow and David (Theresa) Clow; his daughters, Deborah Geyer and Kimberly (Michael) Dehner; his grandchildren, Nicole (Caleb) Pardus, William (Michael) Clow, Jr., Karen (Shane) Marucci, Jared (Emily) Dehner and Megan Clow; his greatgrandchildren, Reed Pardus, Raelynn and Riley Marucci, and Baby Dehner; his brother, Richard “Dick” Clow; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Stanley H. “Pete” Clow.

His family will receive friends on Monday, May 8, 2023 from 10-11AM at the Marienville Presbyterian Church.

A memorial service follows at 11AM with Rev. Boyd Edmonson, officiating.

Honor Guard Service will be accorded at the time of the service. (A luncheon will follow).

A private interment will follow at North Forest Cemetery, Marienville, Forest County.

In lieu of flowers his family suggests memorial donation be made in Mr. Clow’s memory to the Marienville Presbyterian Church.

Arrangements for Mr. Clow have been entrusted to Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville, PA.

