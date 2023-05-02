Barbara L. Callen Lafond, 84, a guest of Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville PA, and a longtime resident of Brookside Senior Living also in Brookville, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness at the Jefferson Manor on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Born Thursday, May 12, 1938, in Sigel, PA she was the daughter of William A. Callen and Catherine Elizabeth Kerr Callen.

On February 1, 1975, she married the love of her life Donald Lee Lafond in San Francisco, CA who preceded her in passing on May 10, 2013.

Barbara worked for over 25 years for United and Southwest Airlines, was a graduate of Clarion-Limestone Highschool, a member of the former St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Corsica, PA, really enjoyed traveling all those years for United and Southwest Airlines, and loved golfing with her friends that said she had an amazing swing.

She is survived by her Sister Mary Ames of Mayport, PA and numerous nieces and nephews.

Barbara was preceded in passing by her parents, husband, and 2 brothers Jack and Bill Callen.

The family will welcome friends on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 2 o’clock PM for a Scriptural Wake Service at the Peterson Funeral Home, 153 Jefferson St. Brookville, PA with Father William Laska presiding.

Internment will take place in St. Ann’s Cemetery in Corsica, PA.

In loving memory of Barbara, memorial contributions may be made to Brookside Senior Living – 49 Brookside Lane, Brookville, PA 15825, Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor – 417 Route 28N Brookville, PA 15825, or to the donor’s choice.

Arrangements are under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.