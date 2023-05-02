One Person Killed in Head-on Collision on Route 219

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One person was killed on Tuesday morning in a head-on collision between a private vehicle and a commercial vehicle in the 3300 block of State Route 219.

Update: As of 2:45 p.m., State Route 219 is open according to the PSP.

The incident that occurred on State Route 219, in Washington Township, Jefferson County, was reported to Dubois-based State Police around 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2.

According to the PSP DuBois, State Route 219 has been closed and detours are in place. No information regarding the reopening of the road has been released at this time.

Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker said the deceased is a woman. An autopsy has been ordered and will be conducted on Wednesday by ForensicDx in Windber, Pa.

Emergency response teams from Falls Creek Volunteer Fire Company Friendship Hose Company #1, Brockway Volunteer Hose Company, Adrian Sandy Fire Company, and DuBois EMS Ambulance responded to the scene.

No further details were released.

Dubois-based Pennsylvania State Police will be issuing a report on the incident soon.

