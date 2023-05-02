 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Rollover Crash with Downed Power Lines in Shippenville

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 @ 11:05 AM

Posted by Gavin Fish

Rollover Crash Down Power Lines Shippenville-CloseSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Paint Blvd./Route 66 was closed on Tuesday morning in Shippenville due to a rollover crash and downed power lines.

The call came in at approximately 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2.

“There was a single vehicle rollover with lines down on the road. It was between the intersection of East End Road and Doe Run Road in Paint Township,” said PennDOT’s Tina Gibbs. “It was briefly closed until the utility company could respond, but is open at this time.”

Clarion-based Pennsylvania State Police, Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Clarion Hospital EMS reported to the scene.

Witnesses on-scene saw one person transported away from the scene by ambulance.

Clarion County 9-1-1 was unavailable for comment.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.