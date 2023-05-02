Rollover Crash with Downed Power Lines in Shippenville

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Paint Blvd./Route 66 was closed on Tuesday morning in Shippenville due to a rollover crash and downed power lines.

The call came in at approximately 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2.

“There was a single vehicle rollover with lines down on the road. It was between the intersection of East End Road and Doe Run Road in Paint Township,” said PennDOT’s Tina Gibbs. “It was briefly closed until the utility company could respond, but is open at this time.”

Clarion-based Pennsylvania State Police, Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Clarion Hospital EMS reported to the scene.

Witnesses on-scene saw one person transported away from the scene by ambulance.

Clarion County 9-1-1 was unavailable for comment.

