Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Tortellini Carbonara

Bacon, cream, and Parmesan cheese make a classic pasta sauce that’s absolutely heavenly!

Ingredients

1 package (9 ounces) of refrigerated cheese tortellini

8 bacon strips, chopped



1 cup heavy whipping cream1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley

Directions

-Cook tortellini according to package directions; drain.

-Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp, stirring occasionally. Remove with a slotted spoon; drain on paper towels. Pour off drippings.

-In the same pan, combine cream, cheese, parsley, and bacon; heat through over medium heat. Stir in tortellini. Serve immediately.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

