Donald “Don” Bacher, age 72, passed away at his home on Saturday, April 29, 2023 after battling a long illness.

Don was born on October 8, 1950 in Franklin, Pennsylvania to Louise Hummel-Bacher and Paul “Shorty” Bacher.

Don spent most of his career as a machinist at Franklin Steel, and later Joy Global in Franklin.

In his free time, Don was a billiards enthusiast and respected competitor, with an impressive career in both state and national tournaments.

He was also a great presence in sprint car racing over the years, and that passion carried over into drag racing.

Don was happily married to Alice “Kathy” Deeter, and loved spending as much time with his family as possible.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Connie Denny of Franklin, PA; and his brother, Ken Bacher of Denver, CO.

Don is survived by his wife, Kathy; his daughter, Donn (Alton) Keith of Franklin, PA; his 2 granddaughters, Katherine (Jeremy) Bacher-Romanko of Bentleyville, PA and Kristine (Brian) O’Dell also of Franklin; his step-daughter, Jamie VanWormer of Oil City, PA; his 2 step-sons, Eric Cochran of Trinity, FL and Scott Cochran of Oil City, PA; and his 5 step-grandchildren and 3 step-great grandchildren. Also surviving is Don’s brother, Dick Bacher of Franklin, PA; and his sister, Shirley Bacher-Deeter of North Jackson, OH

Per Don’s request, there will be no funeral services.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffGuthrie.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.