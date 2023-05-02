Frampton Comes Alive on Florida Television as Anchor and Editor on WTXL ABC 27

ORLANDO, Fla. (EYT) — A native son of New Bethlehem and WTXL-TV ABC 27 anchor in Florida was recognized for work in 2022 during the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists awards ceremony last Saturday at the Rosen Center Resort.

ABC 27’s Channing Frampton (pictured above) won two awards as an anchor and editor, while he was a finalist in the consumer/economic category for his economic development stories in communities across Florida’s Big Bend and south Georgia.

Along with anchoring and reporting duties, Frampton is ABC 27’s Managing Editor.

The WTXL ABC 27 News team won an award for its continuing coverage of the Florida A&M University Compliance Challenges that surfaced days before the start of FAMU’s 2022 college football season.

WTXL competed in the professional Television Small Market division along with other television stations in Tallahassee, Panama City, and Gainesville.

Channing Frampton joined the ABC 27 team after anchoring and reporting for three years in Southwest Florida at WINK News.

There, he went live from the eye of Hurricane Irma as the storm made landfall, earning him an Emmy nomination. He also covered the destructive wildfires and floods of 2017 along with the ongoing problem with the high price of prescription medicine.

Before relocation to Florida, he worked as an award-winning anchor, producer, and multi-media journalist in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. There, he was also involved with the community serving Meals on Wheels and raising more than $10,000.00 for a nonprofit through Dancing with the Stars of the Burg.

The New Bethlehem native graduated from Redbank Valley High School, followed by Robert Morris University in 2011 with a degree in media arts.

