Genevieve Mae “Genny” Hitchcock, 86, of Strattanville, entered into the loving arms of her savior at the Butler Memorial Hospital on Saturday, April 29, 2023 after a sudden illness.

She was born on May 2, 1936 in Webster Springs, West Virginia to the late Robert and Lenna Carpenter Cogar.

Genevieve was the second youngest of her siblings and the last remaining survivor of her family.

Genny was a homemaker for majority of her life, as well as an amazing cook and baker.

She was a follower of Christ, who faithfully studied her bible.

Genny enjoyed attending church functions and traveling before her health prevented her from doing so.

She also enjoyed the Christmas season, as well as family dinners and get togethers.

Genny loved being a grandmother and adored her grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to her husband, Ernest Hitchcock, are her daughters, Dena (Charles) Kahle of Knox and Sarah Spittler of Clarion; a step-daughter, Carolyn Myers of Louisiana; her son, Kirby (Kimberly) Emery of Knox; 5 grandchildren, Brandee (Holden) Tuccy, Cory (Jackie) Wilson, Anthony Spittler, Karley (Devan) Emery, and Kenzy Emery; and 4 great grandchildren, Rocco Tuccy, Bella Tuccy, Lucca Tuccy, and Cooper Wilson.

In addition to her parents, Genny was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Wilson; a son, Phillip Spittler; a son-in-law, Gary Wilson; a grandson, Christopher Wilson; her brothers, Eunash Cogar and Charles Cogar; her sisters, Annivie Cogar, Emmajean Cogar-Hines, Macel Cogar-Skidmore, and Helen Cogar-Gathers; and a former husband, Wilbur D. Emery.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion where funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. David J. Selleck presiding.

Interment will take place in the Clarion Cemetery.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

