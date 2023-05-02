 

Keystone Students Excel at 2023 Congressional Art Competition

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Screenshot at May 01 15-49-44DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) — The 2023 Congressional Art Competition was held at the Winkler Gallery of Fine Art in DuBois on Saturday, April 29.

Keystone High School artists competed against 15 schools and 76 artists, taking home four awards from Congressman Glenn Thompson.

Keystone senior Alma Swartzentruber won the show and was awarded first place for her mixed media drawing “Great Horned Owl.”

As a result of achieving first place, Alma won a trip to Washington D.C. to attend a special ceremony at the capitol on June 20, and will have her artwork on display in the United States capitol building for a year.

Alma Swartzentruber, left, with Congressman Glenn Thompson.

Lychelle Whitlatch, a senior at Keystone High School, was awarded third place for her graphite and charcoal drawing “Ode to Sergeant Raybuck” and her work will be on display in Congressman Thompson’s office in Oil City for a year.

Kaleb Gooden, a sophomore at Keystone, received an honorable mention award for his graphite drawing “Conan Gray Portrait.”

Freshman Rosalynn Renfrew received an honorable mention award for her mixed media portrait “Turn in Pink.”

Each spring, a nation-wide high school arts competition is sponsored by the Members of the U.S. House of Representatives. The Artistic Discovery Contest is an opportunity to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation, as well as in the Congressional District.

The Artistic Discovery Contest is open to all high school students in the District. All participating students from the 15th Congressional District will have their artwork displayed in the Winkler Gallery.

Competition Rules:

Artwork entered in the contest may be up to 26 inches by 26 inches, may be up to 4 inches in-depth, and not weigh more than 15 pounds. If your artwork is selected as the winning piece, it must arrive framed and must still measure no larger than the above maximum dimensions.

All entries must be original in concept, design, and execution and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws. Any entry that has been copied from an existing photo or image (including a painting, graphic, or advertisement) that was created by someone other than the student is a violation of the competition rules and will not be accepted. Work entered must be in the original medium (that is, not a scanned reproduction of a painting or drawing).


