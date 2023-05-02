 

Mildred Nan Yost (nee Harriff)

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 @ 06:05 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-pDhGOay95Bpl (1)Mildred Nan Yost (nee Harriff) passed away on April 18th, 2023, at age 89.

She was born on April 11th, 1934 near Munderf, PA, where she grew up.

She was one of the last of a generation that walked miles to go to school, hitched up horses to go to the nearby town of Brookville, PA, yet lived to see satellite tv’s, cell phones and supersonic aircraft.

She loved gardening, family and reading.

She was predeceased by her husband Philip A. Yost and three brothers.

She is survived by four sisters, three daughters, two sons, multiple grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

As per family wishes there will be no visitation or services.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


