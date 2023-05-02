 

Police: Hotel Employee Admits to Stealing Nearly $1,300 in Cash From Room in Monroe Township

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-car-gf9b6eb252_1920 (1)MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local hotel employee admitted to stealing nearly $1,300.00 in cash from a guest’s room.

According to Clarion-based State Police, troopers responded to a report of theft near North Point Drive in Monroe Township, Clarion County, at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, April 29.

Police say the victim reported someone took her wallet and $1,280.00 in cash from her hotel room.

During the investigation, an employee admitted to taking the cash from the wallet and throwing the wallet in the trash.

The arrestee is a known 26-year-old Knox woman.

The victim is a 31-year-old Westerville, Ohio woman.

The wallet (a Vera-Bradley handbag) is valued at $60.00.

Theft charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.

The suspect’s name was not released.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The name of the suspect will be released upon the completion of court document filings. An updated article will be posted at this time.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

