Virginia T. Smith, 100, of Franklin, passed away at the Caring Place at 10:48 P.M. on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Born in Franklin on December 6, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Irene Burchfield Turner.

She attended elementary school in Rocky Grove and graduated from Port Arthur High School in Texas in 1940.

Virginia worked in the Dietary Department at Polk Center for 13 years retiring in 1982.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Franklin and volunteered for Visiting Nurses and Meals on Wheels.

Virginia enjoyed sewing, reading, baking cookies and in her earlier years, was active in the Franklin YMCA.

On January 2, 1942 she married Leonard C. Smith and he preceded her in death on April 1, 2003.

Surviving is one daughter; Joyce Greenlee of Franklin; five grandchildren, Todd Greenlee and his wife Kimberly of Franklin, Jocelyn Greenlee Miller and her husband Kenny of Mechanicsville, VA, Dawn Pinghera of Newark, DE, Patricia Jones and her husband Dave of West Grove, PA and Frank Wiechecki and his wife kelly of Wilmington, DE; nine great grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren and a brother Eugene Turner and his wife Louella of Tennessee

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Gail Ayers; three brothers, William Turner, James Turner, Bruce Turner and a sister, Janice Erwin and two son-in-laws, Dewayne Greenlee and Maurice Ayers.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 4:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Thursday.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday at Christ United Methodist Church, 1135 Buffalo St. Franklin with Rev. Dr. Darrell Greenawalt, Lead Pastor, officiating.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to the Christ United Methodist Church Food Ministry, 1135 Buffalo St. Franklin, PA 16323.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffGuthrie.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.