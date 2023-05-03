Area Volunteer Firefighters Complete Six-Month ‘Essentials of Firefighting’ Course

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Area volunteer fire departments celebrated several of their volunteers for the completion of the Essentials of Firefighting Course, culminating in a “burn” at the Indiana County Fire Academy.

The course, which took six months to complete, involved all four modules of the Essentials of Firefighting. Volunteers from Clarion, Armstrong, and Indiana counties completed the training on Saturday, April 29.

In an April 29th Facebook post New Bethlehem Fire Company #1 congratulated the class, saying, “Everyone did an amazing job, and thank you to all the supervisors and instructors who made today possible, along with all the instructors who have made in appearance to help each firefighter with their skills along the way.”

The New Bethlehem Fire Company #1 Facebook post specifically thanked lead instructor Kevin Mack for his contribution to the training program.

According to New Bethlehem Fire Company’s Chief, Barry Fox, the class started with about 25 people. Ten finished all four modules.

