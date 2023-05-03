Clarion-Limestone’s Jordan Hesdon One of Three D9 Players to Make Pennsylvania Writers All-State Boys Basketball Team



STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — The entire 2022-23 season was an unexpected one for Clarion-Limestone senior guard Jordan Hesdon.

At one point, the Lions roared to 17 straight wins. The 6-foot Hesdon was at the center of it all.

Combining quickness to the rim with shooting touch, Hesdon elevated his game right along with his team.

(Pictured above, Clarion-Limestone’s Jordan Hesdon looks to drive around Keystone’s Kyle Nellis/Photo by Diane Lutz)

Hesdon was the catalyst for a Clarion-Limestone, which went 25-3 and won the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference title as well as the District 9 Class 2A championship.

He led the Lions at 14.3 points per game. He also put up 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.4 assists per night.

Hesdon was named the KSAC MVP and on Wednesday added another accolade when he was named to the Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Boys Basketball team in Class 2A. He made the third team.

“I think it was just my team and how we all played so well together,” Hesdon said. “I grew up with these guys and we grew up together this season. Everyone was young last season and we didn’t do what we wanted to do. But this year, it seemed like we all matured a lot. We did what nobody thought we could.”

Clarion-Limestone’s run came to an abrupt end in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs in a 70-67 defeat at the hands of Bishop Canevin.

Still, Hesdon will never forget his final season on the court with the Lions.

“It was a great experience,” Hesdon said. “I didn’t think we were gonna be where we were this season. It’s definitely one I will remember.”

Hesdon made a big leap between his junior and senior seasons. He averaged 10.1 points per game in 2021-22.

He came just 25 points shy of 1,000 in his career.

Hesdon said he put in a lot of work in the offseason and it showed.

“I decided this is my last year and I wanted to put the time in,” Hesdon said. “It helped me out tremendously.”

Hesdon focused a lot on getting stronger and being able to finish around the rim.

He was able to do that frequently this past season.

“My dad, he pushed me,” Hesdon said. “We’d go out and shoot around. Open gyms really helped, too. That definitely helped me improve.”

Hesdon is also having a standout season on the baseball field this spring.

He’s batting .658 with six doubles, two triples, 11 RBIs and 16 runs scored in 12 games for the 8-4 Lions.

“It’s pretty much the same guys I have played basketball with,” Hesdon said. “So we have that chemistry already.”

Hesdon plans on attending Slippery Rock University. He is on the fence about whether he will try to walk on to the baseball team there.

“That’s always been in the back of my mind,” Hesdon said.

Hesdon was one of three D9 players to make the all-state team.

Adam Straub of Elk County Catholic was a third-team selection in Class A. Straub averaged 6.3 points per game, but provided the Crusaders with a great deal of intangibles on their way to a D9 championship.

Clearfield’s Cole Miller, a 6-foot-3 senior, made the third team in Class 4A. Miller put up 19.8 points a night for the Bison.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.