 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion Man Crashes Vehicle into Telephone Pole Along Route 66

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-carJENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injury after he lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a telephone pole in Jenks Township on Sunday afternoon.

According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash occurred at 2:26 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, on State Route 66, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say 26-year-old Devin T. Burkhouse, of Clarion, lost control of a 2014 Buick LaCrosse while traveling on SR-66 south near Schrecengost Road.

The vehicle exited the east side of the roadway and collided with a telephone pole, police said.

Burkhouse was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.