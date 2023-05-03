Clarion Man Crashes Vehicle into Telephone Pole Along Route 66

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injury after he lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a telephone pole in Jenks Township on Sunday afternoon.

According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash occurred at 2:26 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, on State Route 66, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say 26-year-old Devin T. Burkhouse, of Clarion, lost control of a 2014 Buick LaCrosse while traveling on SR-66 south near Schrecengost Road.

The vehicle exited the east side of the roadway and collided with a telephone pole, police said.

Burkhouse was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.

