COMING UP CLUTCH: Freshman Bella Orr Has Produced Big Hits, Numbers for Redbank Valley During Hot Streak

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Bella Orr fields a sharp grounder off the blacktop and fires across several parking spaces to first base.

It’s not an ideal place to practice for the Redbank Valley freshman third baseman or her Bulldog softball teammates. But it’ll have to do on a raw and cold Tuesday afternoon.

No matter where Orr has played — be it a baseball field, softball diamond or even a parking lot behind Redbank Valley High School — she has excelled.

(Pictured above, Bella Orr/submitted photo)

“We had her at the first part of the season at second base and in the No. 2 hole in the order, then we moved her to third base and down to sixth in the lineup and it’s the best decision we ever made,” said Redbank Valley softball coach Lee Miller. “She’s a rock star there.”

Heavy metal has been her calling card of late at the plate.



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

Orr hit a a two-out grand slam in the top of the sixth inning against Forest last week in an 11-8 win. The game was played at East Forest, which has no outfield fence. Orr sprinted around the bases for her first career home run.

“Oh, man, it was really exciting,” Orr said. “As soon as I hit it, I knew it was going far and I really had to get on my horse around the bases. I was really happy when I got into home and all my teammates were there to cheer for me and make me feel good.”

During her dash, one thought rattled around inside her head.

“Don’t trip,” she said, laughing.

Not much has knocked Orr off stride this season.

After a bit of a slow start — for the team as well as herself — Orr has gotten hot in the sixth spot in the order.

Hitting behind mashers Quinn White, who is another freshman, and senior Paytin Palko, Orr has had ample opportunities to drive in runs.

During the Bulldogs’ four-game winning streak, she has gone 8 for 13 with a homer, two doubles, five runs scored and 12 RBIs.

This season Orr is batting .368.

“We’ve been working on all of our swings, actually,” Orr said. “I’ve gotten it down to where I’m making great contact with the ball. Our whole team is getting on base and we know each and every one of us can step up in the moments needed to get those runs in.”

Redbank Valley (5-6) has scored 40 runs during the four-game winning streak.

While the offense has done a lot of the heavy lifting, the defense has also made marked improvement.

One of the reasons for that is the shift of Orr from second base to third.

Orr hasn’t committed an error there and has solidified the defense.

“She’s as tough as nails,” Miller said. “She can definitely handle the pressure.”

That has come from a lifetime of playing baseball at one of the most demanding positions on the field.

Orr was a catcher throughout her baseball career, which just ended a little more than a year ago. That’s when she made the shift to softball.

There was a part of her, though, that toyed with the idea of continuing to play baseball in high school instead of softball.

“It wasn’t like they really forced me to play softball, but I thought I’d try something new,” Orr said. “I wanted to keep playing baseball for the longest time. I really thought I was going to get into high school and I was going to keep playing baseball. Part of me really misses it. But I moved on to another great team with a lot of great coaches and a lot of great players.”

Orr also misses catching, except for one thing.

The pain.

“My knees hurt a lot,” Orr said, chuckling. “I try my hardest. I practice a lot and I got pretty good at baseball.”

Miller said he thought Orr was going to push Polka for time behind the plate.

But as she fielded hot shots with ease in the field, they changed their plans.

“She was too valuable at other positions,” Miller said. “We put her at second at first, but third was kind of one of our weakest spots and we moved her there. She’s been lights out.”

Orr is hoping the pause in the schedule that the recent poor weather has caused doesn’t sap some of the team’s momentum.

They have practiced as much as they can, even on parking lots as the gymnasium is being decorated for prom.

“It’s a little strange being on pavement,” Orr said. “We had rubber bases out there and they were just hitting grounders to us. I think we’ll be OK once we start playing again on Thursday, hopefully.”

Orr is part of a strong younger group of players who have already made a huge impact on the team.

White is one of the most feared hitters in D9 already as a freshman. Mackenzie Foringer, a sophomore, is a threat in the batters box and as a pitcher. Sophomores Taylor Ripple and Keyauna Schimp have played well.

There are only two seniors on the roster — Polka and Josie Neiswonger.

“I’m very proud,” Miller said. “I told them going into it was had a strong schedule at the beginning of the season. We had a lot of out-of-conference team who were really tough. As the season started, we were struggling. We’re young, but eventually that excuse has to go away. I’m just glad the girls are stepping up.”

Girls like Orr, who would like nothing better than to bring a District 9 title (or several) to Redbank Valley during her career.

And then extend it at the next level.

“I want to go as far as I can,” said Orr, who is also a midfielder on the soccer team at the school. “It’s one of the favorite sports that I play. I mean, I’d love to go to college and play softball. Wherever it takes me, I’ll go.”



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.