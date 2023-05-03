Dennis E. McCauley, 70, of Oil City, PA, entered Heaven on April 30, 2023 after a period of extended illness.

He passed away at UPMC-Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.

Born March 4, 1953 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late John David McCauley & Agness Lorraine Stahlman McCauley.

Dennis was a 1971 graduate of Cranberry High School, from where he graduated with honors.

He then graduated from Penn State University in 1975 also with honors.

He was married to his high school sweetheart Jill A. Winger on April 24, 1976. They just celebrated 47 years together.

Dennis was of the Methodist Faith.

A dedicated worker, he worked at Oakwood Rose Gardens, Wolf’s Head, Pennzoil, Penreco and Calumet.

Dennis was a gentle loving husband and a caring dad and a friend to many.

He enjoyed spending time with family, and taking rides to view wildlife.

Dennis enjoyed kayaking, fishing and camping, he enjoyed playing with the dogs and cuddling with the cats.

He will be dearly missed and remembered fondly by many.

In addition to his wife he is survived by a daughter, Jessie McCauley Rice; Special dogs, Athena and Sasha and Bob the parakeet.

He is also survived by two brothers, Larry McCauley & his wife Kathy of TX, and their children Mark, Chris and Kenny, and Keith McCauley & his wife Shirley of Butler; sisters in law, June Winger of Oil City, Jackie Wommer of Oil City, Shirley Schostarez & her husband Henry of MI; brothers-in-law, Mark Winger & his wife Yvonne of Cambridge Springs, Gary Winger & his wife Amy of Knox; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law Gary Rice, brother-in-law Lewis “Bim” Wommer, and his mother and father-in-law John & Shirley Winger as well as his stepmother Elnetta McCauley, and by many pets.

Denny’s wishes were for everyone to love and respect each other and to pay kindness forward.

The family asks that you would consider becoming an organ donor to help save the life of a loved one.

A Memorial Service will be held on May 4 at 5:00 P.M. in the Reinsel Funeral Home with Pastor David McVay, Presiding.

Those attending are asked to wear a mask to the service and to dress casually.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Heart Association, PAWS Animal Shelter 1535 US-36 Urbana, Ohio 43078, the Venango County Humane Society or to St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

