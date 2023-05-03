Ernest Dale Miller, age 90, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

He was born in Strattanville on January 28, 1933 to the late Edward and Nellie (Nolf) Miller.

Ernie drove tanker trucks for George W. Wolf Jr. and Selker Brothers.

After his retirement, he drove bus for Clarion Area School District.

He was a past member of the Strattanville Pilgrim Holiness Church, Wesleyan Alliance Church in Knox, and the Knox United Methodist Church.

He enjoyed woodworking, golfing, and deer hunting.

Ernie is survived by his son Daniel (Michelle) Miller of Shippenville and daughter Peggy (Edward) Roddy of Shippenville.

Ernie is also survived by his special friend Sandy Graham.

In addition, Ernie is survived by his grandchildren: William Miller of Keene, NH., Melissa (Michael) Jones of Clarion, Daniel Roddy of Shippenville, Ryan Roddy of Knox, and Bradley Roddy of Shippenville; great grandchildren: Gavin Jones, Sophia, Jaxson, Archer, and Danika Roddy.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Joe, Glenn, Clarence, and Arden Miller and sister, Elizabeth Walker.

Friends and family will be received from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at the Goble Funeral Home: 330 Wood St. Clarion, PA 16214.

An additional viewing will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am on Friday, May 5, 2023 in the funeral home.

A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation at 11:00am with Rev. Wade Barto of the Knox United Methodist Church officiating.

Interment will be in Asbury Cemetery.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

