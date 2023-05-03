Featured Local Job: Assistant Executive Director

Riverview Intermediate Unit seeks candidates with integrity, visionary leadership, and superior communication skills to serve as Assistant Executive Director.

Riverview Intermediate Unit serves 17 public school districts; 12 private schools; and 1,250 eligible early intervention pre-K students in our region. A $35 million budget supports the programs and services maintained by Riverview Intermediate Unit.

Position Summary: It is the responsibility of the Assistant Executive Director to act as a liaison between the Executive Director and the various departments of the Intermediate Unit. This position is responsible for assisting and supporting the Executive Director in the development of programs, strategies and performance criteria, providing leadership for team development and systems change, and supporting the Executive Director in various projects.

It is also the responsibility of the Assistant Executive Director to direct and coordinate IU services; and assist the Executive Director in the constant promotion and communication of IU Services.

A detailed description is available at www.riu6.org.

Required Qualifications:

Valid Pennsylvania Letter of Eligibility

Desired Qualifications:

A minimum of five years of administrative/central office experience at an IU or a school district.

Knowledge of IU programs, budgeting, and operations.

Recognized as a regional/state educational leader.

Starting Salary Range: $105,000-$115,000 Commensurate with Experience

Application Process: Interested candidates may apply to:

Dr. Michael L. Stahlman

Executive Director Riverview Intermediate Unit

270 Mayfield Road

Clarion, Pennsylvania 16214

For consideration, please provide the following with your application:

Three letters of reference

Current PA child abuse, PA criminal history and FBI clearances

Current resume inclusive of all certifications held

Application Deadline: June 1, 2023



Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.