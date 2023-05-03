Featured Local Job: Many Careers at Clarion Hospital
Wednesday, May 3, 2023 @ 08:05 AM
Here is a list of career opportunities currently being offered at the Clarion Hospital.
Download this PDF for a full description of each position.
- Staff Nurse, RN – Med/Surg – 3 Full Time, 1- Per Diem
- Staff Nurse, RN – ICU – 2 Full Time
- Certified or Registered Respiratory Therapist – 2 Full Time
- Staff Nurse, RN or LPN– Swing/Rehab – 1 Full Time
- LPN – Med/Surg – 1 Full Time
- Staff Nurse, RN –ED 1 Full Time, 1 Per Diem
- Medical Technologist – 1 Full Time
- Clerk/Phlebotomist – 4 Full Time
- Ultrasound Tech – 2 Per Diem, 1 Full Time
- EMT– Full Time
- Nursing Supervisor – 1 Full Time
- Radiology Tech – 2 Full Time
- Paramedic – 2 Full Time
- Housekeeping Aide – 1 Per Diem
- Payroll Coordinator – Full Time
- Polysomnographic Tech – Per Diem
- Journeyman Technician – Full Time
- Lead Polysomnographic Technologist – Full Time
Excellent benefit package available. Apply at www.clarionhospital.org or e-mail a
resume to [email protected]
