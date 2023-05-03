Former Clarion County Man Charged with Murder in Colorado

HUERFANO COUNTY, Co. (EYT) – A former Rimersburg man with a criminal record dating back to 2003 has been charged with the first-degree murder of his neighbor in Huerfano County, Colorado.

(Photo: Mugshot of David Freilino provided by Huerfano County, Co.)

According to the Huerfano County Sheriff’s Office, the county dispatch center received a call on April 5th, 2023, around 2:00 p.m. The male caller stated that he arrived home and found his wife had been shot.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the residence about three miles East of Gardner, Co., and located a deceased 64-year-old woman, identified as Bonnie Young, with injuries consistent with a homicide.

Deputies identified Young’s neighbor, David Freilino, 41, as their suspect. At around 2:45 p.m., Freilino was taken into custody.

According to the Huerfano County Sheriff’s Office, Freilino has been charged with murder in the first degree after deliberation and with the intent, of first-degree kidnapping with the victim suffering bodily injury, and first-degree burglary.

According to KRDO, court documents say that Freilino claimed to be picking up trash on his property when he noticed that some pieces had blown onto Young’s property. He jumped the fence and went up to Young’s door.

Bonnie Young told him he could pick up trash on their property for the next ten minutes. Freilino agreed but became upset when it became apparent that it would take longer than ten minutes. He went to the front door again and an argument ensued.

Court documents say that Freilino told investigators that he told Bonnie that he was going to keep cleaning up the property, but that she told him to leave, then pointed a gun at him, then closed the door.

Freilino said he was frightened that Bonnie would shoot him, so he kicked down the door, wrestled the gun away from her, and pulled her outside of the home. While the two were tussling, Freilino took out a knife and stabbed Bonnie multiple times in the head, neck, and back until Bonnie stopped moving.

Court documents say that Freilino then went inside Young’s house, retrieved the gun, and shot Bonnie Young multiple times with it.

When law enforcement arrived, Bonnie Young’s face “appeared to have been carved into a smile,” according to court documents reviewed by KRDO.

The arrest affidavit says that after the altercation, Freilino returned home, took a shower, then called 9-1-1 saying he “shot his next-door neighbor.” He told law enforcement it was in self-defense.

Colorado’s 3rd Judicial District has placed a gag order on the case.

When a public records request was made by exploreClarion.com for the case information, the request was denied.

According to Pennsylvania court documents, in 2003, Freilino was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and stalking in Clarion County.

