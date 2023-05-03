Gas Prices Dropping in Pennsylvania, According to AAA

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) — Gas prices are two cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.790 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.790

Average price during the week of April 24, 2023: $3.812

Average price during the week of May 2, 2022: $4.355

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $3.772 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $3.750. Forest County drivers are paying an average of $3.789 a gallon. The average in Jefferson County is $3.693.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.758 Altoona

$3.820 Beaver

$3.797 Bradford

$3.623 Brookville

$3.874 Butler

$3.734 Clarion

$3.693 DuBois

$3.774 Erie

$3.797 Greensburg

$3.891 Indiana

$3.783 Jeannette

$3.871 Kittanning

$3.894 Latrobe

$3.784 Meadville

$3.824 Mercer

$3.686 New Castle

$3.863 New Kensington

$3.747 Oil City

$3.813 Pittsburgh

$3.737 Sharon

$3.778 Uniontown

$3.796 Warren

$3.824 Washington

Trend Analysis:

Lower oil prices are causing pump prices to fall, with the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline dropping a nickel since last week to hit $3.61. Today’s national average is 11 cents more than a month ago but 57 cents less than a year ago.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by $2.77 to settle at $74.30. Oil prices fell amid ongoing market concerns that low consumer confidence could contribute to a recession this year. Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories decreased by 5.1 million barrels to 460.9 million barrels last week.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased significantly from 8.52 to 9.51 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 2.4 million barrels to 221.1 million barrels. Higher demand, alongside a decline in stocks, would typically push pump prices up; however, fluctuating oil prices have pushed them lower.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.

