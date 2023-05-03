Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Raping Young Girl, Threatening to Shoot Her

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) — A local man is behind bars for allegedly raping a young girl.

According to court documents, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 50-year-old Christopher Michael Hartman, of Franklin, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.

The charges stem from incidents that occurred from approximately June 2009 to approximately December 2010 at a residence in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.

According to the criminal complaint, on May 2, 2023, a known victim came to the Sugarcreek Borough Police Station to report that she had been abused by Christopher Michael Hartman from the age of 12 to approximately 13 and a half years old.

The victim stated that Hartman had given her alcohol and marijuana and performed a sexual act on her. She reported that this occurred one to two times a week during this time period, according to the complaint.

The victim stated that she would tell him “no,” but he would rape her anyway, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the victim stated that Hartman would threaten her with physical assault and threaten to shoot her with his brandished handgun if she did not comply with his sexual demands.

Based on the information gathered throughout the course of the investigation including statements made by the victim and corroborating statements made by witnesses and other victims, the Sugarcreek Borough Patrolman believes that probable cause exists to substantiate the following charges:

Rape Forcible Compulsion, Felony 1

Statutory Sexual Assault: 11 Years Older, Felony 1

Aggravated Assault – Victim Less Than 13 and Defendant 18 or older, Felony 1

Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child, Felony 1

Aggravated Indecent Assault of Child, Felony 1

Incest, Felony 2

According to court records, Hartman was arraigned at 2:22 p.m. on May 2, in front of Judge Kirtland.

Unable to post $75,000.00 monetary bail, Hartman was lodged in the Venango County Prison.

A preliminary hearing is set for May 17, at 8:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court with Judge Kirtland presiding.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the crime.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.

