Mary E. Shick, 96, of Mayport, died early Monday morning, May 1, 2023, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville.

Born on July 3, 1926, in Fairmount City, she was the daughter of the late David and Florence (Young) Bowersox.

She was the last of her immediate family.

Mary was married on November 9, 1946, to Clair L. “Pete” Shick and he preceded her in death on March 5, 2015.

She attended the First Church of God in New Bethlehem where she was active in the kitchen and the food booth at the Clarion County Fair.

She also had a card ministry and made every card by hand. She was known as an excellent baker and cook.

She is survived by five children, Richard Shick and wife Sharon of Punxsutawney, Patricia Shirey and husband Walt of Warriors Mark, Randy Shick and wife Deb of Mayport, Sandy Shick of Punxsutawney, and Kim Shick and wife Michelle of Mayport, twenty grandchildren, Polly Mills, Dan Shick, Jerry Shick, Jr. (Tricia), David Shick (Medina), Tim Shick (Jen), Terry Shirey (Andrea), Brian Shirey (Chrissy), Chad Shirey (Shanelle), Dawnyele Messinger (Tim), Cory Shirey (Shayla), Keith Shirey (Heather), Jennifer Reddinger (Jeremiah), Kevin Shick (Lisa), Karen Sayers (Jesse), Amanda Turner, Luke Shick (Katie), Doug Shick (Cori), Kent Shick (Sydney), Josh Shick (Tessa), and Kimberly Eberle, and thirty eight great-grandchildren, Paige Mills, Madison Mills, McKenzie Shick, Christian Shick, Alyssa Shick, Jon Shick, Melissa Shick, Colby Shick, Defne Shick, Ashley Shirey, Nicole Shirey, Jenna Shirey, Chase Shirey, Trenton Shirey, Elle Shirey, Lincoln Shirey, Presley Shirey, Palin Shirey, Jared Messinger, Katie Messinger, Julianna Messinger, Lee Messinger, Walker Shirey, Devonney Shirey, Cian Shirey, Quinn Shirey, Parker Reddinger, and Paisley Reddinger, Josephine Shick, Lane Shick, Luke Raglani, Mason Raglani, Matthew Sayers, Evan Sayers, James Shick, Hadley Shick, Kamden Eberle, Krayson Eberle, Defne Shick, and Walker Shirey, and a great-great-grandson, Lexon.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by a son, Jerry Shick, two sisters, Alfredia Dussenberry, and Velma Shick, and three brothers, Dave Bowersox, Howard Bowersox, and Kenneth Bowersox.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will be on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor John Phillips and Pastor Zachary Lays co-officiating.

Live streaming of the funeral service can be found on the Alcorn Funeral Home Facebook Page.

Interment will take place in the Hawthorn Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family of Mary at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

