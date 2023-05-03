Rimersburg Blood Drive Welcomes Walk-ins on May 9, Offers Prep Advice

RIMERSBURG, Pa. — The Rimersburg Lions Club is gearing up to sponsor its American Red Cross Blood Drive on Tuesday, May 9, along with the help of Union High School students of the National Honor Society.

The blood drive will be held from noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Union High School Auxiliary gym at 354 Baker Street in Rimersburg.

It has been announced that the blood drive at the high school will be held in memory of the late Union High School teacher and coach, Don Stemmerich.

Potential donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment by visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767. Donor appointments help streamline the donation process by avoiding longer wait times from an influx of donors at the same time.

However, the American Red Cross will also welcome walk-ins on the day of the drive. No individuals are turned away provided they meet donation criteria.

The American Red Cross also offers some tips to prepare for the donation process. They include:

Get at least 8 hours of sleep the night before your donation

Eat a healthy breakfast or lunch (both if your appointment is later in the day)

Eat a well-balanced diet with plenty of foods that are rich in iron and vitamin C

Drink a few extra glasses of water or fluids in the days before you donate

Try to drink some water 10-30 minutes before you donate

Using these simple guidelines will greatly improve the donation experience, according to the American Red Cross.

Those in the Lions Club assisting in the blood drive include Lion Greg Mortimer, who is coordinating the drive with the assistance of Union High School instructor Lisa Hummel. Hummel is the advisor for Union High School students of the National Honor Society. In addition, others helping with the effort include Lions Alan Carmichael, Greg Haws, and Pam Curry, along with volunteers Susie Crick and Margaret Graham.

