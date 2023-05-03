Jackson Zimmerman Selected as Brookville Equipment Corporation’s BHS Student of the Month
BROOKVILLE, Pa. — Jackson Zimmerman has been selected as Brookville Equipment Corporation’s BHS Student of the Month!
Jackson is a senior at Brookville Junior/Senior High School. He is highly recommended by his teachers to be the Brookville Equipment Corporation’s BHS Student of the Month for April.
With Jackson’s busy schedule filled with lots of football, wrestling, & other extracurricular activities, he still makes time to excel in the classroom.
While in school, Jackson loves economics. It has guided him in the direction of the major he wants to pursue in college.
Jackson has been involved in a lot of different activities during his time at BHS. He is on the varsity football team, playing running back and defensive end, and is also a member of the wrestling team, weighing in at 191. While not on the football field or wrestling mat, Jackson is vice president of Future Business Leaders of America and treasurer of Student Council.
Out of all his activities, wrestling is at the top of his list.
Jackson’s dream job would either involve becoming a CEO of Apple or an FBI Agent. Even though he doesn’t want to give up on his dream of being the CEO of Apple, he says being an FBI Agent would be pretty good.
Jackson plans to attend Mercyhurst University this fall, where he intends to major in Business Analytics & Intelligence, while also being a member of the wrestling team there. Jackson also would like to enhance his knowledge after earning his Bachelor’s Degree, by participating in Mercyhurst’s 4+1 program to be able to earn his Master’s Degree.
When asked, “What draws you towards business analytics & intelligence?” he said, “My dad is a Sales Manager for Matson Lumber and I have always been interested in what he does. But I also always wanted to be a police officer, but my mom wanted me to go to college first, which is why I chose the Intelligence part of my degree.”
Jackson’s inspiration comes from his parents and all of his coaches (not one coach in particular). All of his mentors have always pushed him to be my best self, and they have helped me prove to myself that I can do anything I set my mind to. Through his mentors & sports, he said he has learned how to overcome adversity and push forward to reach his goals.
When asked, “What makes you special?,” Jackson said, “I am outgoing and I am always on the move. I am always looking for ways to push the envelope to find ways to improve myself.”
Jackson’s favorite memory so far in high school was being in the State Finals this past season, which he places 2nd in the state for the 189 Weight Class. This summer, Jackson will be recovering from shoulder surgery, while working at C&O Deli and Seafood in Brookville.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.