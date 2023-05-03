SPONSORED: Leg or Hip Pain? West Park Rehab Is Here for You.
Leg pain can happen at most any age.
Youth and teens have leg pain from overuse, sports injuries, or falls. While most older adults experience leg pain from falls. Most leg pain results from wear and tear, overuse, or injuries in joints or bones or in muscles, ligaments, tendons or other soft tissues.
Some types of leg pain can be traced to problems in your lower spine. Leg pain can also be caused by blood clots, varicose veins, or poor circulation.
West Park Rehab provides expert, compassionate care for pain associated with:
- Tendonitis
- Bursitis
- Stiffness
- Fracture
- Arthritis
- Post-Surgical
- Nerve Problem
Depending on the condition, another valuable test West Park Rehab and Diagnostics can perform is a Musculoskeletal Ultrasound. This form of imaging can be used to visualize the exact location and size of tendon injury. Once treatment has been initiated, we can even perform a repeat ultrasound scan to track the healing of the tendon.
“It’s one thing to describe what tendonitis or a tendon tear is to a patient, but it is an improved experience to actually show a patient their tendon and have them watch the healing process,” said Eddie St.Clair, Physical Therapist and Board Certified Hand Specialist at West Park Rehab and Diagnostics.
Beth Carr, DPT, is the Musculoskeletal Fellow at West Park Rehab and Diagnostics who performs these tests at our Franklin office. These tests are covered by insurance and oftentimes do not need prior authorization. These tests are exceptionally helpful when an MRI is not being authorized by the insurance.
Regardless of your injury, our team will develop a personalized treatment plan to get you on the road to recovery.
