State Police Calls: Local Man Involved in Butler County Fight, Political Signs Stolen

Local Man Involved in Butler County Fight

According to a release issued by PSP Butler on Wednesday, May 3, a mutual fight took place on McKees Road in Parker, Allegheny Township, Butler County, around 9:18 p.m. on March 20.

Police say both involved people—a known 39-year-old Clarion man, and a known 41-year-old Parker man—were injured as a result of the fight.

Appropriate charges have been filed, police said.

The suspects’ names were not released.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The names of the suspects will be released upon the completion of court document filings. An updated article will be posted at this time.

Political Signs Stolen Throughout Bruin Area

According to Butler-based State Police, troopers received a complaint that campaign signs were being stolen in the Bruin area, specifically on Rabbitt Road in Donegal Township, Butler County.

Police say political signs for Zach Scherer (valued at $5.00) were stolen.

The victim is a 20-year-old Chicora man.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Butler at 724-284-8100.

