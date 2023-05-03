 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

State Police Calls: Local Man Involved in Butler County Fight, Political Signs Stolen

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

5DMK1534 copy 2BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – Butler-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Local Man Involved in Butler County Fight

According to a release issued by PSP Butler on Wednesday, May 3, a mutual fight took place on McKees Road in Parker, Allegheny Township, Butler County, around 9:18 p.m. on March 20.

Police say both involved people—a known 39-year-old Clarion man, and a known 41-year-old Parker man—were injured as a result of the fight.

Appropriate charges have been filed, police said.

The suspects’ names were not released.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The names of the suspects will be released upon the completion of court document filings. An updated article will be posted at this time.

Political Signs Stolen Throughout Bruin Area

According to Butler-based State Police, troopers received a complaint that campaign signs were being stolen in the Bruin area, specifically on Rabbitt Road in Donegal Township, Butler County.

Police say political signs for Zach Scherer (valued at $5.00) were stolen.

The victim is a 20-year-old Chicora man.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Butler at 724-284-8100.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.