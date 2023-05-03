Area Man Faces Animal Cruelty Charges After Dog’s Death

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — An area man is facing animal cruelty charges after his pit bull passed away from suspected neglect and abuse.

Court records show that on April 25, 2023, Punxsutawney-based Pennsylvania State Police filed criminal charges against 23-year-old Tyler Keaton Stormer, of Big Run, Jefferson County, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.

According to the criminal complaint, a known female called the Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney on July 19, 2022, at 10:36 a.m., to report a dog that she was in possession of had passed away while she was transporting it to the veterinarian’s office.

The following day, a trooper spoke with a witness at the apartment complex where the owner of the dog lived. The trooper asked the witness if he noticed any animals in Stormer’s apartment. The witness stated that he had seen two dogs there before – an “ankle biter” (referring to a smaller dog) and a pit bull, the complaint states.

The trooper asked the witness asked if they (the dogs) looked healthy and taken care of. The witness stated they looked more than healthy. The witness stated, “If anything, they looked overfed,” the complaint states.

The witness further stated he thought the pit bull had died, which surprised him since the dog looked so healthy. The trooper asked if he knew where Stormer worked, or if he had seen him that day. The witness stated he did not and had not, according to the complaint.

The trooper interviewed Stormer at his residence at 2:10 p.m. on February 3, 2023, in the presence of another trooper. Stormer was asked what happened to Rebel, the deceased dog. Stormer stated he knew the dog passed away on the way to the vet, according to the complaint.

When asked how the dog became sick, Stormer stated when he lived with another person in Punxsutawney Borough, he observed the person place a shock collar on Rebel and had turned it all the way up. Stormer stated he could hear the dog yipping when the collar was activated. He “believed it was frying his insides,” the complaint states.

Stormer further stated he observed open pill bottles laying around the house and suspected the dog had been getting into the pills and eating some, the complaint indicates.

The trooper asked why he did not take the dog to the vet when he noticed “signs of distress, vomiting blood, blood in excrement,” and a possible broken rib. Stormer stated he did not have the money or a job at the time, the complaint notes.

Stormer stated he called a veterinarian a couple of days after he noticed the symptoms, and they told them not to bring the dog there since he could not pay, the complaint states.

The trooper told Stormer that there are other options in place to take care of sickly pets and that he did not think the vet could refuse a dog that looked as though it had life-threatening injuries. Stormer stated that “he thought this was right but did not think about that at the time,” according to the complaint.

On March 5, 2023, at approximately 12:10 p.m., the man that Stormer said he lived in Punxsutawney Borough was interviewed at the Erie barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police. The man told troopers that he had given his dog, Rebel, to Tyler Stormer “sometime last summer.” A month after Stormer received his dog, the man was notified that the dog was deceased, the complaint states.

The man related to troopers that he had observed the dog to be very skinny due to Stormer failing to feed it for days. He added that he observed Stormer beat Rebel, “blow smoke in its face, lay on it, and hold it by the face,” according to the complaint.

According to court records, Stormer is facing the following charge:

Cruelty To Animals, Misdemeanor 2

A preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled.

