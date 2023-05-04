7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Thursday, May 4, 2023 @ 12:05 AM
TodayA chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
TonightPatchy frost after 4am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. North wind 3 to 7 mph.
FridayPatchy frost before 7am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 63. North wind 3 to 5 mph.
Friday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 39. East wind 5 to 7 mph.
SaturdayMostly sunny, with a high near 69. East wind 5 to 7 mph.
Saturday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 43.
SundayMostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Sunday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 48.
MondayA chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday NightA chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
TuesdayA chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday NightA chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
WednesdayA chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
