Chris Mogus Announces Candidacy for Clarion-Limestone School Board

Thursday, May 4, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Gavin Fish

Chris Mogus Clarion Limestone School Board CandidateCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Township resident Chris Mogus has announced his candidacy for the Clarion-Limestone School Board.

In a letter to voters, Mogus highlighted his commitment to strengthening technical training in the school district and expanding the technology programs offered to students. He emphasized “the increasing importance of electronics and technology in society and his belief that the district should keep pace with these changes.”

Mogus also noted that “his background in technology and security would bring a unique perspective” to the school board, and help address some of the challenges currently facing the district.

“As a parent, I am excited to be working with our community to move our school district forward and provide an excellent education for our students,” Mogus wrote in the letter.

Pennsylvania’s primary election takes place on May 16. Stay with exploreClarion.com for continuous election coverage.


