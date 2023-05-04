Clarion-Limestone Wins Pitching Duel Over Moniteau, 1-0, With Run in the Ninth; Tate Minich Tosses One-Hitter for RV



BUTLER, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Tommy Smith and Brock Matthews were locked in a battle.

Pitch for pitch the Clarion-Limestone and Moniteau hurlers matched each other.

Zeroes for zeroes.

Something eventually had to give.

And it did in the ninth inning.

(Pictured above, Clarion-Limestone’s Logan Lutz, left, and Tommy Smith celebrate after the Lions beat Moniteau, 1-0. The two combined to throw the nine-inning shutout/photo by Diane Lutz)

Kohen Kemmer singled home Jordan Hesdon, who had singled to center earlier in the inning, swiped second and moved to third on a throwing error, with one out and Logan Lutz shut the door in the bottom of the ninth to send C-L home with a 1-0 win over Moniteau at Michelle Krill Field at Historic Pullman Park on Thursday afternoon.

It was the second time this season the Lions downed the Warriors in extra innings. Clarion-Limestone won 6-5, also in nine, on April 14.

Smith was dominant on the hill for C-L, striking out six in 7 1/3 innings.

Lutz worked the final 1 2/3 innings, not surrendering a hit and striking out one to get the win.

Matthews was also strong for Moniteau, going 8 1/3 innings and striking out seven. He got the tough-luck loss, giving up one run on seven hits.

Braden Murray and Jack Craig each had two hits for Clarion-Limestone (9-4). Both had doubles.

Connor Ealy went 2 for 4 for Moniteau (7-6).

REDBANK VALLEY 4, CLARION 0

Tate Minich tossed a one-hitter, striking out 13, as the Bulldogs down the Bobcats late on Thursday night at Pullman Park.

Redbank Valley gave Minich all the runs he’d need in a four-run first inning, keyed by RBI singles by Ty Carrier, Jaxon Huffman and Peyton Rearick.

Tyler Hetrick tripled for the Bulldogs.

Derek Smail had Clarion’s lone hit.

Devon Lauer got the loss, striking out three over six innings of work. All four runs he gave up were unearned.

DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 10, KANE 0

Carter Himes threw a two-hit shutout, striking out seven and Carter Hickman and Blake Pisarcik each homered as the Cardinals beat the Wolves in six innings.

Pisarcik also doubled as part of his 2-for-3 day. He drove in three.

Hickman also had three RBIs.

Aiden Snowberger had two hits, including a double, and Brayden Fox, Cartar Kosko and Matt Pyne also had multi-hit games for BCC.

SOFTBALL

Emily Staab went 3 for 3 with a home run, double, three RBIs and three runs scored as Moniteau used an eight-run fourth inning to beat Clarion-Limestone 11-1 in five innings.

Brianna Rottman went 2 for 3 with a double and three runs scored for the Warriors.

Emma Covert picked up the win, striking out six in five innings.

Abby Knapp went 3 for 3 with an RBI for Clarion-Limestone.

Jocalyn Henry also had two hits for the Lions.

